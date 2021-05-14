LINESVILLE — A policy change intended to close a loophole in how students are admitted to kindergarten in Conneaut School District was approved by school board members in a 6-2 vote at their meeting Wednesday.
Theressa Miller and John Burnham, who have consistently expressed reservations about the policy, were the two "no" votes. Tim McQuiston was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.
The policy change in question forbids parents who live in the school district and register their students for kindergarten classes with a non-Conneaut entity — such as a cyber-charter school — from registering their students for kindergarten classes with Conneaut if they've left that other entity. An exception is provided for students who are labeled gifted and were at least 5 years old by Sept. 1.
Conneaut Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, speaking at the March 3 meeting when the change was initially presented, said there were cases where parents would sign their kids up for a cyber-charter kindergarten program only to immediately pull their kid from the class and register for kindergarten classes with Conneaut. This allowed the parent to get around a minimum age requirement for signing up kids for kindergarten classes.
Children registering for kindergarten classes in Conneaut must be at least 5 by Sept. 1 to register. However, the previous version of the policy had no age provision if the prospective student was transferring into the district from a non-Conneaut entity while previously living in the school district's borders, creating the loophole.
Miller opposed the policy on the grounds that it did not make an exception for a sudden life event, such as a guardian who previously supervised a kid attending classes through a cyber program suddenly passing away.
"I think it's unfair to the parent who has a life event happen," she said. "There's no exceptions in there."
Burnham said he agreed with Miller's arguments in joining her in voting no, saying she had "justifiable cause."
