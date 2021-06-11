LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board finished out its budgeting season Wednesday, adopting a balanced $44.2 million budget with no tax increase for the 2021-22 school year.
The financial plan was unchanged from how it was presented at the June 2 work session. It was adopted in an 8-1 vote, with board member John Burnham being the single "no" vote.
Burnham, explaining his vote, said he was opposed to the budget because there were funds committed to thing he considered "unnecessary and overreach spending." When pressed for specifics by board member Jamie Hornstein, Burnham said he was opposed to "administrative pay raises that came about a couple years ago."
The budget is balanced on the back of the federal stimulus money the school district received during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Manager Greg Mayle, the budget would have had a deficit of about $1.3 million if federal money wasn't there.
Mayle has advocated for the board to use the next school year to measure how its finances will look once the pandemic is over, and then seek to address the structural deficit in future school years.
Under Mayle's plan, the school district would spread out its stimulus money over several years, finishing up in the 2024-25 school year.
Besides the school year budget, the board also approved the capital projects budget in the amount of $108,921 and the food service budget to the tune of $1.3 million. The votes on those measures were unanimous.
The capital projects budget is smaller than typical for next school year because Conneaut is using some of its stimulus money to pay for projects, which would go through the general fund.
As for the food service budget, it is projected to finish out the school year with a positive balance of $322,343, a relative rarity for that budget. The food service budget typically operates at a deficit, with the difference made up by a transfer from the general fund.
However, the school district has received a waiver from the federal government to continue offering free meals next school year under what is known as the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).
The SSO increases the subsidy the food services budget receives for offering free meals. Combined with a $250,000 transfer from the general fund to pay for new equipment, the food service budget will operate in the black for next year, should projections pan out.
Board member GW Hall attended Wednesday's meeting virtually.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on July 7 for a combined work session and voting meeting. Since the normally two separate meetings are being combined, the board will start an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.
