Robert Conley of Meadville is running for Crawford Central School Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Conley serves as the head programmer at Plasma Automation of Meadville where he has developed metal-cutting computer software and supported complex metal-cutting machines.
“My job and training have taught me how to look at things as a whole, starting with little to no information other than the issue itself,” Conley said in announcing his candidacy. “Finding the core of the problem, doing the hard work of research, and then coming up with options and solutions is what I will bring to the school board, if elected.”
“Whether it’s health issues, complex tax systems, budgets, or policies, I intend to fully understand them, lay out all the options, and more importantly, communicate my findings to the community,” Conley said. Conley said he would have a blog open to all at http://rconleynotes.blogspot.com.
A Meadville native, Conley attended Meadville schools and graduated in 1984. His mother, Joan Conley, was a teacher for three decades in the district. He returned to Meadville after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1989 with a degree in computer science and system engineering.
“I grew up hearing about the concerns and issues that surround Crawford Central,” he said. “As I raised my kids, various issues concerning them came up before the school board. In the course of addressing the board about my concerns, I learned about other issues involving the district and found I had something to contribute to those as well.
“While I have my opinions about various matters, I consider what I can do in light of what is good for students, their parents, teachers, taxpayers, the community, and the administrators,” he said. “All of these groups are vital to a healthy school district and its goal of educating future citizens of the United States.”
Conley also was a volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
“I learned during the time I volunteered in BSA Exploring and Scouting that the secret to a successful organization is not in grand gestures but rather in doing the hard work to win the dozens of small victories needed to keep things going for the benefit of all,” he said.
Conley and his wife, Kelly Anne, are the parents of two sons.
