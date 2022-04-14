America is at a crucial point in its history, both globally and domestically, according to Congressman Mike Kelly.
The Republican from Butler cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as rising inflation during the past year plus government spending, as all contributing to a troubled outlook in the months ahead.
Kelly, 73, is in his sixth term representing northwestern Pennsylvania. The 16th Congressional District seat he currently holds includes all of Crawford County. Kelly, who is seeking reelection to a seventh term, stopped in Meadville on Wednesday during a break in the congressional session.
“People need to be a lot more concerned about what’s happening globally and its effect on America,” Kelly said in a visit at The Meadville Tribune.
Throughout history, aggressive nations — like Russia is now with Ukraine — have followed the same path of action in trying to subjugate other countries, according to Kelly.
Kelly said he sees China and Taiwan as the world’s next flash point for armed conflict, with China watching what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine.
China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary, according to the congressman.
“A strong America is the only thing that is a safeguard for the world,” Kelly said. “People say it can’t always be America (standing up to aggression) because America is war-weary. Unfortunately, we don’t have the option of being war-weary. We don’t have the option of sitting out anything that takes place globally and say ‘We’ll just stay out of it and it will be alright.’”
Kelly said he understands there are concerns about American actions in aiding Ukraine potentially triggering a wider escalation of the conflict and admits he doesn’t know what the answer is.
“We have to look at who we have a strong partnership with,” Kelly said, referring to NATO allies. “America’s going to be with you, but it’s not America only.”
Domestically, Kelly is concerned about the economic policies under the President Joe Biden administration and their impact both domestically and globally.
With overall inflation at an 8.5 percent annual rate, powered by a spike in energy costs, people are having to make choices between filling up on fuel or feeding their families, he said.
“The cost of everything has gone up. Our money has been so watered down,” Kelly said. “I’m disappointed by the policies put into effect right now — it’s driving the debt beyond anything imaginable for the average person.”
With economic stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021, the federal government put $867 billion into the hands of Americans.
While the stimulus moves helped people financially, it’s created a false economy, according to Kelly.
“Most people are fine with tightening their belt as long as they’re not the only one tightening their belt,” he said. “Most are OK with government handouts as long as they’re part of the handout. But, when it does get back to normal or people don’t have the extra cash to spend — what happens then? Where do we go?”
The country had $4.1 trillion in revenue last year, but $6.7 trillion in spending, he said.
Putting it into what Kelly called “kitchen table” economics, “That’s like a person making $41,000 a year, but spending $67,000 a year — you can’t do that.”
In addition, the federal government has $160 trillion in unfunded liabilities — money the government owes without assets to back it up, Kelly noted.
“We can borrow what we need, print what we need (in terms of money), but long term it destroys us,” he said. “There’s a day of reckoning coming soon. Somebody better wake up and tell the people the truth. It’s not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue.”