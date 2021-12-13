Congressman Mike Kelly said he plans to seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.
Kelly, a Republican from Butler, represents Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District which includes all of Crawford County.
"This is a very critical time for our country," Kelly said in making the announcement Monday. "We are seeing a daily and unprecedented attack on our God-given freedoms, on our constitutional rights, and on our ability to raise and provide for our families."
If reelected in 2022, it would be Kelly's seventh term in Congress. He was first elected in November 2010 when he defeated then-Congresswoman Kathy Dahlkemper, a Democrat.
"I’ve always said it’s not about me, it’s about the people of this district — hardworking families who feel the impact of government decisions directly in their pocketbook," Kelly said. "I want to continue to fight for them."
Kelly, who last won reelection in 2020 against Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus, is facing redistricting.
"We don’t know what the final map will look like, but what we do know is we’re going to work even harder to be everywhere we can possibly be, and engage with every constituent I’ve been so honored to represent," Kelly said.
The Kelly campaign has launched a video featuring the congressman’s announcement, which can be viewed at mikekellyforcongress.com.