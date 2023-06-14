Congressman Mike Kelly has launched an online survey on the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
Constituents may visit Rep. Kelly’s website to complete the survey at https://kelly.house.gov/services/french-creek-national-wildlife.
Kelly said he launched the survey following strong opposition from local property owners, farmers and county leaders who are concerned about personal property rights and federal ownership lowering property tax value at the local level.
“The goal of this survey is to give a voice to those who may be impacted by the proposed wildlife refuge,” Kelly said. “I have already heard from county leaders and local residents who believe this could negatively impact their properties. I share their concerns. By launching this survey, we are reaching out to make sure all residents along French Creek can have a say in the future of this project, whether they support or oppose it.”
French Creek flows 117 miles from its headwaters in Chautauqua County in New York down through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania before it joins the Allegheny River at Franklin.
A proposed new national wildlife refuge to be located throughout portions of the five counties was proposed in early April and was reported first by The Meadville Tribune on April 8.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed the refuge to protect habitats for the creek’s mussels as well as the aquatic biodiversity of French Creek. Negotiations for any potential land acquisition for the new refuge wouldn’t begin until at least 2024.
The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and three regional U.S. congressmen — Kelly and Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania and Nick Langworthy of New York — aren’t in favor of the proposed refuge.
In separate letters sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in May, the commissioners and the congressmen agree that protecting French Creek’s watershed is a worthy and sensible goal.
However, they expressed concern about the effect a national wildlife refuge designation might have on the balance between conservation of the watershed, farming and forestry interests in the region and the region’s population, which already has many conservation efforts within the watershed.
