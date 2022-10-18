City of Meadville residents who have already paid their Crawford Central School District taxes may have paid more than necessary while those who pay this week are likely to be told they’re eligible for a discount that those who paid earlier were told didn’t apply to them.
If that sounds confusing, that’s because there has been some definite confusion over whether an extension for the district’s discount deadline that was announced last month applied to city residents or only to the residents of other municipalities whose bills were sent out late. The city mails school tax bills and collects tax payments from city residents for the district.
Clarity began to emerge late Friday when officials at both the school district and the city, which collects the school district’s taxes, confirmed that the discount deadline for the city had in fact been extended to Oct. 23. Prior to Monday the city officials, citing communication from the school district, had told taxpayers that the discount deadline for city taxpayers was Sept. 30.
As a result, some city taxpayers likely paid face value this month when they were eligible for the 2 percent early payment discount. How many people would be affected was not immediately clear
“We’ll have to refund them,” city Finance Director Tim Groves said. “We’ll have to go through our records and find out how many people were affected by that.
“It’ll take a little bit of time and effort on our part to refund these people,” he added.
The difference between the discounted amount and face value is small but not insignificant. The owner of a home assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $30,030 pays $1,708.24 in annual taxes. With the discount, such a taxpayer would save $34.16.
The confusion over the timing of the discount period for city residents followed confusion that accompanied the mailing of school tax bills.
Last month, Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington reported to the district’s Board of Directors that tax bills for seven of the district’s nine municipalities had been sent out weeks late with the final batch postmarked Aug. 23. State law requires a two-month discount period that begins on the day tax bills are postmarked, so Washington told the board he planned to extend the deadline.
“Given that we had different dates, I just went to the furthest date being the 23rd of August,” Washington said, “and therefore what I’m recommending to the board is that we have the discount (period) on our tax bill be Aug. 23 to Oct. 23.”
Similarly, Washington continued, the face value period would run from Oct. 24 to Dec. 24. The penalty period, usually the final month of the year, would be reduced to the final week, Dec. 25 to 31.
But last week, City Treasurer Michelle Sampson and City Manager Maryann Menanno said the city had been told by district officials to stick with the original discount deadline of Sept. 30. Unlike the late school tax bills sent to much of the district, those sent to city residents had gone out on schedule.
“We received a notice from the school district that the extension of the school discount date does not apply to the city of Meadville since our bills were mailed out on time,” Sampson said in an email to The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday.
A day later, Crawford Central Business Manager Guy O’Neil emailed the Tribune to state the contrary position.
“Discount is the same for all tax districts,” O’Neil wrote. “Ends October 23.”
Friday afternoon, as city officials were saying that nothing had changed and that the discount deadline for the city was Sept. 30, O’Neil sent another email.
“I spoke with the city office and we are all on the same page as of this morning,” he said.
Reaching that same page took a bit longer for city officials, but Groves confirmed later that the extension would apply to city residents.
The conclusion of the confusing episode seemed consistent with Washington’s comments in originally announcing the extension last month.
“We would be adjusting that to meet the needs of our folks,” Washington told the Crawford Central board. “I think that will resolve the issues that we’re running into with the various bills going out in different places at different times and catching up on some of the errors that went out and everything like that. I just think it’s only fair that we do that for our taxpayers.”
