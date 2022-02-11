SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Separate conditional use hearings are scheduled this later month for two proposed multi-family housing developments in Sadsbury Township.
Developer Todd Joseph has proposed the projects on separate properties he owns on the west and east sides of Conneaut Lake.
Each project requires Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors to grant a conditional use for it to go forward due to the zoning of each property.
A four-unit multi-story duplex project is proposed on the southern end of Comstock Street inside the boundaries of Conneaut Lake Park on the west side of the lake. The park property is owned by Keldon Holdings LLC, which Joseph owns.
The Comstock Street development is located in a suburban residential zoning district in the township. Multi-family housing is permitted in such a zone, but only as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
A multi-unit duplex project is proposed east of the lake at the intersection of State Route 18 and Iroquois Drive owned by KLR Assets LLC, which Joseph also owns.
The 16-acre site would have about 32 single-story duplex units plus two individual single-story units for a total of 66 dwellings. The housing development is zoned lake area residential, which permits multi-family homes, but only as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
A strip of land along Route 18 on the site would have a six-unit commercial building, fronting on Route 18. That portion of the site is zoned lake area transitional which permits commercial buildings.
Sadsbury supervisors will hold the conditional use hearings at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the township building.
On Jan. 24, the Sadsbury Township Planning Commission reviewed each project and voted to recommend township supervisors approve the conditional use for each.