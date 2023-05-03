Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host an introduction to compass use on May 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Join district watershed specialist Brian Pilarcik and educator Kathy Uglow to learn the basics of using a compass. Participants will learn how to get a “pace count” and will then try out their new skills with hands-on activities. Materials and compasses will be provided for the program.
Participants should meet at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
