The public is invited to learn about community wealth building on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St.
The presentation will be provided by The Democracy Collaborative, which is a research organization that works with policymakers, academics, researchers and legislators across the U.S. and around the world.
Community wealth building is a new approach to economic development, organizers said. Instead of wealth leaving communities, a trend that has plagued regions like the Rust Belt for decades, community wealth building aims to keep economic activity local.
The presentation will focus on the core pillars of community wealth building and explore how communities, including Meadville, are using the economic development model to revitalize their hometowns and empower residents to participate in building an inclusive and thriving local economy.
The event is sponsored by the library, The Democracy Collaborative, the City of Meadville, Common Roots, Keystone Development Center, the Northwest Pennsylvania Investment Cooperative, and Allegheny College, with support from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
