A community celebration taking place today at Meadville Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. will look back to recent community organizing efforts in hopes of inspiring additional work of a similar nature.
The My Meadville grassroots community-improvement project will be the focus of the event. After winning grant funding from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council in 2015, the project engaged thousands of residents in compiling data, stories and value statements about what makes Meadville, Meadville. A community action plan released in 2018 built upon the research and set a path for continuing efforts to engage residents and improve the city.
Along the way, the project also created “beautiful energy that brought people together,” according to Stephanie Martin, who volunteered with the project and is helping to organize the event.
“We’re going to celebrate the work that people have been doing that hasn’t really been seen,” Martin said. “The group disbanded, but people in the community have continued.”
Today’s potluck — food will be provided, but participants are also encouraged to bring dishes to share — is a reminder of the “World’s Largest Potluck (in Meadville)” that My Meadville staged in Diamond Park to mark the release of its community action plan four years ago. Following the meal on the library’s lawn, participants will have a chance to explore the library’s newly renovated community room.
“This event is a great chance for people to share their stories and their personal narratives and connect them to the stories that were collected as part of the My Meadville process and sustain that momentum moving forward,” said Gabby Miller, MPL’s community librarian.
With space in the library’s community room devoted to each of the eight value statements developed by My Meadville, Miller said the event will also serve to introduce people to the flexible space that is now available on the library’s top floor.
“A lot of people come up and they’re like, ‘Whoa, there’s no books,’” Miller said, laughing. “There’s a lot of potential for the space, and we really want to emphasize that the community needs to shape that space.”
Over the summer, the community room has been home to the library’s ocean-themed Cuttlefish Cafe, serving hundreds of free meals to kids. It has also provided a meeting place for the library’s Teen Advisory Group. While neither was a direct result of My Meadville, both efforts follow up closely on the goals and values of the years-long community project.
The eight My Meadville value statements, developed with the input of thousands of local residents, focus on small town, inclusion, education, children and youth, health and safety, nature, local economy, and transportation. The concrete results of those rallying points can be seen in a variety of places around the city, according to Autumn Vogel, the current Meadville City Council member who was the My Meadville project coordinator.
The summer park program organized at Huidekoper Park by Meadville Family YMCA and Creating Landscapes is one example of My Meadville’s lasting influence, according to Vogel, as is a comprehensive update to the city’s zoning ordinance that is currently under consideration by council. Not only did the My Meadville project help the zoning update win state grant funding, it informed the entire project by revealing what residents value in their neighborhoods. Additional information on the results of the My Meadville action plan will be available at the event.
Today’s celebration and look back at My Meadville is being funded by grants from the Millvale-based New Sun Rising, a community-focused nonprofit, and Pennsylvania Humanities Council, according to Vogel.
“I hope that folks will come and get a chance to remember the spirit, remember how many people it touched, to remember how many people were involved and then to be part of what’s next,” she said. “There’s still much work to be done and part of the goal of the event is to bring people in and figure out what that work is and how they want to play a role in it.”
