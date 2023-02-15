CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Driven largely by fears that Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High could be closed — and rumors the closure was already a done deal — more than 250 residents filled the school’s antiquated auditorium for a PENNCREST School Board meeting Monday.
Resident Irene Mascharka was among a half-dozen audience members who voiced such fears during an occasionally chaotic public comment period at the end of the meeting.
“So what happens to Cambridge Springs with no school?” Mascharka asked the board. “What happens to the businesses in the town? The teachers, the people that work here. It just seems like without a school this will be a ghost town. There won’t be a town.”
Similar concerns were evident here and there in the yards of homes in the borough, where signs appeared in recent days to encourage participation in the meeting that had been moved from the usual location at the district’s Saegertown headquarters. “Save our school,” the signs read. “Come to the meeting.”
But there are no plans to close either the high school or the elementary school in Cambridge Springs, board members and district officials stressed repeatedly during the meeting. In fact, the presentation responsible for the packed auditorium — the initial findings from a district-wide building capacity study — was the first chance for not only the public but for board members as well to see the study results, Superintendent Tim Glasspool said.
“The district didn’t want to progress programmatically without any direction from the board,” Glasspool said. Instead, consultants from Pittsburgh-based construction management firm Thomas and Williamson were asked to pause their study. That way, he said, “the board has some time to think and ponder what additional information they might need moving forward before they provide direction.”
Initial findings
The message from John Thomas of Pittsburgh-based construction management consultants Thomas and Williamson was consistent with what the district already knew: the three high schools are operating well below capacity.
Thomas said that on average classrooms in the high schools were operating at 37 percent capacity with classrooms for core subjects like math and language arts at 43 percent.
Saegertown Junior-Senior High and Maplewood Junior-Senior High both have nearly 470 students, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, while Cambridge Springs has about 380. With regard to classroom capacity for each building, Thomas said Saegertown was operating at 40 percent, Maplewood at 37 percent and Cambridge Springs at 34 percent.
“I’ve been looking at school capacities for over 30 years and I’ve found that if I look at them the same way, I can have somewhat of an anecdotal feel for where capacities ought to be,” Williamson said. “Should you really be down in the 30s and the 40 percents?
“Most secondary schools,” he continued, “run in the 60s and 70s.”
The district’s elementary schools, in contrast, are operating at a much higher percentage of their capacity, according to Thomas, ranging from 76 percent at Cambridge Springs Elementary to 82 percent at Saegertown Elementary.
Spreading rumors
Despite Glasspool’s disclaimer, comments from Mascharka and others suggested that audience members were skeptical.
Board President Luigi DeFranceso addressed that skepticism immediately after the applause that followed Mascharka’s comments.
“To be honest, I really don’t know who started spreading rumors about any schools getting closed,” he said.
In contrast to the board president, a Cambridge Springs alumnus seated in the auditorium’s front row had a pretty clear idea.
“I did,” said Jeff Ball, rising from his seat to address both the board and the audience members behind him. “I started it. I did it for motivation and to get people involved like we have here right now.”
Above an image of the high school’s mascot, Ball’s tongue-in-cheek Facebook posting on Feb. 1 claimed, “They want to shut down CSJHS because our mascot is a Blue Devil!!! Spread this nonproven rumor!!!”
A skeptical public and a list of grievances
Regardless of what impact, if any, the post may have had, Ball and other Cambridge Springs residents told the board they had good reason to worry their high school would be closed. Their list of grievances suggested that fears of a Cambridge Springs closure dated back well beyond Ball’s post or even the board’s decision in October to fund the ongoing building study.
Borough resident Carl Archacki said board members had only to look around them to see why Cambridge Springs-area families worried the school would be closed.
“I invite all of you at the board to take a walk through these hallways. The antiquated bathrooms from the 1950s are still there,” he said. “Why has this board so neglected this facility in so many arenas?”
Alumnus Will Boozer similarly pointed to conditions at the high school as driving the concerns of audience members.
“Why do you have this representation in this room? Because we’ve been neglected, guys. Everybody can see that — everybody,” he said. Describing the football career of his son, a senior at Cambridge Springs, Boozer referred to the athletic facilities as “an embarrassment.”
“The women’s restroom — I am sorry for anybody who’s been up to that facility,” he added.
Promised upgrades have not resulted in much in the way of improvements, Boozer and other speakers said, despite significant investments in the district’s other two high schools in Saegertown and Guys Mills.
In November 2020, the board approved borrowing of up to $37.82 million for Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) and roof replacements being undertaken by the district. GESA is a state law that allows for the fast-tracking of school construction projects when contractors guarantee saving on energy costs.
Phase one of the GESA improvements, approved in late 2020, funded $9.1 million in improvements for Maplewood schools. Phase two, approved in late 2021, funded $11.17 million in improvements for Saegertown schools. The school board has also approved tax increases of 0.5 mills the past two years in large part to pay off the bonds issued so far to pay for construction.
Late last year, rather than launch a third construction phase of comparable extent, the board used money remaining from the earlier phases to fund GESA improvements at a cost of $2 million and the replacement of the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High roof at a cost of $1.96 million.
Board members offer support
As more speakers criticized what they described as the district’s lack of investment in Cambridge Springs to applause from the many people still left in the audience, board members reiterated the position that they have not yet taken a position.
“We never talked about closing anything and it’s not going to happen right now or tomorrow,” DeFrancesco said as the final member of the public to address the board began his comments.
Following that speaker, board member Fred Bryant offered reassurance to those still skeptical.
“I just want to say, I think the slides spoke for themselves,” he said, referring to Thomas’s slideshow presentation. “There’s no way this school district is going to close Cambridge Springs, and I would never vote for it.”
Following a round of cheers from the audience, DeFrancesco added, “I’m sure most of the board members feel the same way.”
What direction the board will pursue will begin to take shape Thursday at the monthly voting meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the Cambridge Springs auditorium. Thomas recommended that the district forma a citizens’ advisory committee featuring a wide cross section of stakeholders. Several board members expressed support for a town hall meeting to solicit community input. Glasspool asked board members to bring more concrete recommendations for the next step to the Thursday meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.