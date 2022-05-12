As more than 80 pounds of sharp-toothed ferocity barreled toward Nick Mogel on the lawn of the Meadville City Building on Wednesday evening, a crowd of onlookers stood gawking.
Fortunately Mogel, Meadville Police Department’s school resource officer, wore a protective sleeve on his left arm and the brown blur that leaped at him and clamped down on that shrouded arm was a co-worker — K9 officer Feri.
The scene was a demonstration of the skills Feri uses in pursuing suspects, and the crowd reaction was enthusiastic.
“It was really cool,” said 9-year-old Riley Peterson, who was among the spectators. “He looked just like the ones they use in cop TV shows.”
More than 160 other people joined Riley in attending the department’s “Picnic with the Police” in Diamond Park. The event coincided with the beginning of National Police Week and will be followed by a similar event geared more toward adults on Tuesday, “Coffee with a Cop” at French Creek Coffee and Tea Co., 252 Chestnut St.
The picnic filled much of Diamond Park and featured more than half the department’s officers plus free meals, live music and games in addition to Feri’s demonstration. The gathering proved such a success that the city’s newest officer was tasked with a grocery store run to pick up 50 more hot dogs after the first 125 went quickly.
“I’m very, very happy with how many people showed up,” Chief Michael Tautin said, looking toward the line of visitors waiting for hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and other treats. “It’s nice to see people come out and support us and generally have a good time.”
As several officers dished out more macaroni salad and distributed bottled water at the front of the line, Sgt. Neil Falco, the department’s school safety officer, stood nearby behind a grill full of more hot dogs.
The goal of the event, according to Tautin, was to have some fun while fostering a positive relationship between the department and the community it serves. Such efforts are important, he said.
“It helps the public realize that we’re just one of them, that we’re part of this community,” he added, “and get to know us a little better.”
The get-to-know-us effort came at a time when the department continues to face staffing issues and has seen significant turnover among staff members. The department has been consistently shorthanded for the past year, resulting in the remaining officers consistently working overtime.
Tautin said that an officer hired within the past few weeks brings the department up to 21 officers, including himself and the assistant chief, which is one short of a full complement, but he anticipates the departure of two other officers next month.
Those stresses seemed far removed as kids tossed bean bags at cornhole targets and local musician Justin Gray belted out classic rock covers from the gazebo.
As she waited on line for a hot dog, Esther Whitson said she had come to the event with her kids, grandchildren and other family members. Having lived in Erie County and elsewhere, Whitson said she appreciated Meadville’s officers.
“When you call them, they’re there,” Whitson said, recalling Meadville police assisting her several times with occasionally disruptive neighbors at one apartment she had lived in. “I like to show them my respect because they do a good job taking care of people — and they’re really friendly.”
That’s not the only reason Whitson appreciates the officers, she added.
“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “They’re out there and they’re putting their lives on the line.”