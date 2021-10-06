Crawford County Community Council holds its second general membership meeting of 2021-22 on Friday at noon at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St., Meadville.
Council connects those needing services to those who provide care via information sharing, identifying community needs and collaborating to enhance services.
In addition to council updates, Armendia Dixon will speak on the Martin Luther King Mentoring and Scholarship program followed by a question-and-answer period.
Reservations are required to attend the meeting. If you choose to dine reservation for the lunch soup and sandwich buffet is required by noon today by emailing ccccsecretary@outlook.com Cost is $11 for lunch. Membership applications are on the council's Facebook page or may obtained at the meeting.