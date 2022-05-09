meadville tribune
The third annual graduation for students in the Community College of Allegheny County’s welding technology program was held at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CCCTC) on April 28.
The class was taught by an adjunct faculty member of the college, Luke Hummer. Classes were offered three evenings a week, beginning on Oct. 21 and held at the CCCTC.
“This program is unique, in that it allows students to earn stackable college credits while learning a skills trade,” said Hummer, executive director of the Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC), in a release.
KCEC brokers the class between CCCTC, the community and the college. The program is funded by a POWER Grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The welding program consists of six classes, which comprise 18 college credits. Students may also test for and earn American Welding Society qualifications. According to Luke, the class this year earned 27 qualifications.
This year’s graduates include Matthew Bernoski, Joseph Berroth, Ganon Blake, Maggie Butler, Cameron Clements, Nathan Foster, Logan Gerow, Drew Hunter, Bryce Karns, Mackenzie Proper and Connor Schellman.
Another Welding Technology Certificate Program will begin in the fall at CCCTC, as well as a Machine Technician Certificate Program. The classes requires a minimum of 10 students to register in order for the college to conduct them.
Scholarships are available for high school students who enroll in the classes. Classes typically run in the evenings for five hours and three-to-four evenings per week. KCEC staff will assist adult students in looking for financial aid for all college programs.
• More information: Call the KCEC office at (814) 677-4427, or email the student services adviser at jottney@keystonecec.org. Registration for classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis.