CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC) has spent more than $50,000 in the past two years in projects to improve Conneaut Lake.
Member Sandy Eldridge gave a detailed report at last Wednesday's Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting, outlining the contributions made by the committee.
In 2020, the CLCDC paid $30,031.81 for things including engineering consultants, the revitalization project, overhead wire removal, town hall decorations and Memorial Park light poles.
This year, the committee paid $21,905.34 for items such as engineering consultants, landscaping and a flag at Fireman's Beach, Memorial Park improvements, a Pedal the Lake rally and town hall decorations.
Volunteers from the CLCDC also spent many hours on projects, including work at Fireman's Beach, Memorial Park and the recent Ice House Festival.
Eldridge said the Ice House Festival was very successful. Donations to a piggy bank sculpture raised $250 for the Samaritans and First National Bank matched the amount donated.
Eldridge said the CLCDC is looking forward to expending the festival next year.
Council President Dick Holabaugh responded, saying it was a wonderful day and added he had never seen so many kids lined up to see Santa as there were last Friday night.
Later in the meeting, Bill Eldridge, chairman of the CLCDC, said he wanted to clear up any misunderstandings about the committee. Previously the CLCDC had spearheaded the work which raised more than $4 million in grants and other donations for revitalization projects at Fireman's Beach and on Water Street from First to Third Street.
Earlier this year, the committee decided to let council handle the revitalization work, including the remainder of Water Street.
Eldridge emphasized that the CLCDC will continue to volunteer work at the Fireman's Beach, rain gardens and other projects and continue to make donations — but will not be working on infrastructure as it had before.
He said he wanted no misunderstanding with people believe the committee is no longer going to be involved in Conneaut Lake.