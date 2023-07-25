At the beginning of a meeting Monday evening that would determine its fate, the licensed practical nursing (LPN) program at Crawford Tech resembled a patient in cardiac arrest, its remaining moments numbered and dwindling quickly.
Then, as though a defibrillator had shocked it back to life, the program’s prognosis took a positive turn when Eric Henry, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, told various stakeholders at the meeting that the county would provide $200,000 in funding to support the upcoming 13-month course that is set to begin in September.
“The county commissioners heard the plight of your program,” Henry said to members of the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) that oversees the school and representatives of several health care facilities that employ nurses trained by the school’s LPN program. “We understand the needs and issues you face. We also listened to our health care providers, which we’ve been doing through the whole time of COVID and through the grant money process.”
Another life-sustaining shock came moments later when Kevin Merritt, who chairs the committee, said state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes all of Crawford County, had similarly pledged to find $50,000 in funding for the program.
In a phone interview after the meeting, Brooks called the LPN program “critical” for Crawford County and neighboring counties. She said a state grant would supply the funding that Merritt had mentioned.
“I appreciate Kevin and the rest of the committee’s willingness to form a collaborative effort to continue this program not only next year but into the future,” Brooks said. “There is a severe shortage of personnel and this program helps fill that void so that when our loved ones need these services there will be people to fill these positions.”
Following the announcements of cash infusions for the program, members of the JOC, drawn from the three local school districts whose students attend vocational programs there, voted 7-0 to keep the program alive. Committee members Holly Chatman and Robert Johnston did not attend the meeting. The three superintendents, who are not voting members but who regularly participate in the committee’s meetings, were also absent from the specially scheduled meeting. The committee does not typically meet in July.
A month ago, members of the committee appeared set to end the LPN program that has produced nurses for decades, many of them working in the region. While members agreed there was a need for the program, they said a lack of student interest meant the program was no longer making enough money to continue to sustain itself.
The program costs about $475,000 to operate each year, according to Crawford Tech Director Kevin Sprong. The state provides about $60,000 in annual funding; the rest must come from student tuition. With a tuition of $16,535, the program needs about 26 graduates each year to break even, he said.
Next month, program coordinator Becky Parker expects to graduate seven new LPNs. That’s better than the six that graduated last year, but not nearly enough to keep the program alive over the long or even the short term.
But a strong showing of health care facility representatives last month, when more than 15 nurses and administrators from Meadville Medical Center (MMC), Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Greenville-based St. Paul’s Senior Living Community and other institutions attended the committee’s meeting, led to a postponement of the vote on whether to discontinue the program.
Parker on Monday was optimistic about next year, which will be her final year at the helm as she plans to retire. Eight people rescinded their plans to start the program in September following the June meeting that raised the possibility it would be discontinued, according to Parker, but at this point 20 are enrolled.
The 50 percent graduation rate that has been seen in recent years would produce about 10 graduates, according to Sprong, continuing a modest but still upward trend while also buying time for the school, county officials and their health care partners to plan a more permanent solution.
Discussions about securing the sustainability of the program began over the past four weeks, according to Valerie Waid, MMC’s chief nurse executive, but more time is needed.
“We hope to have most of this ironed out by January,” she said.
Multiple meeting participants emphasized the goal of achieving long-term sustainability for the program rather than continuing to scramble for short-term fixes.
“This is not a Band-Aid for the commissioners, either,” Henry said. “What I’d like to see is some collaboration where if Crawford County can be the hub of LPN training, then we’re going to solve a lot of problems here.”
The county funding will come from remaining federal pandemic relief that was set aside for health care-related purposes, according to Henry. Such funds have previously been used to purchase personal protective equipment, to fund training for 10 new paramedic students, and to hold two emergency medical technician classes.
Henry said the program would receive the full $200,000 grant regardless of how many students enroll for the upcoming school year. The funding would pay for tuition for people who live or work in Crawford County, he added.
Harmony Motter of Meadville stands to benefit. She expects to begin later this year, having tested out of the program’s opening months. Though she lives within sight of Crawford Tech, she attended the meeting Monday unsure whether she would be training just down the street or driving approximately 50 minutes each way to attend an alternative program in Oil City.
“I still would’ve done it, but it’s a lot easier for all of us,” she said with a glance toward her daughter, whom she had ferried to a Pittsburgh-area softball game immediately before the meeting.
“This program has been open for like 50 years, then I signed up and it was going to close,” said Motter, who currently works as a patient care technician at MMC.
“Is the universe trying to tell me something?” Motter found herself wondering after the June discussions of closing the program.
She was in better spirits following the committee’s vote Monday.
“I think the universe is trying to tell me something,” she said, smiling, “because it stayed open.”
