VERNON TOWNSHIP — The safety committee for the township is investigating an incident where the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department had difficulty getting water off one of its trucks at the scene of a fire.

At the June 3 meeting of the township supervisors, Township Manager Robert Horvat said other fire departments had spoken to him about the incident, which occurred at a May 22 fire on Rogers Ferry Road.

"There was some issues with Department 27 being able to get the water off the truck in a timely fashion," Horvat said.

Horvat said the safety committee would look into whether the issues were due to mechanical problems, operational difficulties or other such possible causes.

