HARRISBURG — The House Labor and Industry Committee on Tuesday approved legislation introduced by state Rep. Brad Roae that would waive a specific fee currently paid by school districts to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The fee currently is waived for state agencies and state-related universities and Roae believes school districts and their taxpayers deserve the same treatment.
“This is about reducing costs on local school districts so we can help protect local taxpayers against unnecessary tax increases,” said Roae, whose 6th District includes central Crawford County. “The Legislature authorizes funding for local schools through the state budget, and then schools send some of that money back to Harrisburg through fees charged by the Department of Labor and Industry. It makes no sense to continue to pass the same dollar back and forth over and over again.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Services (BOIS) charges school districts a fee for specific services.
BOIS enforces several public safety statues, which require licensing, registration or inspection of industrial equipment; safety certification requirements; and regulation of certain industrial substances and materials.
The bureau approves and inspects boilers and elevators; approves and registers industrial propane and liquid natural gas storage and dispensing equipment; licenses manufactures of bedding and upholstery and stuffed toys; issues certification credentials to workers involved in the removal and disposal of asbestos and lead paint; and enforces the building code in municipalities that have opted-out by choosing not to enforce the code or contracted with a third-party inspector to enforce it.
Roae’s House Bill 993 now heads to the full House for consideration.