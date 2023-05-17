This week’s Crawford County Board of Commissioners work session has been moved from today to Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The rescheduling was due to Tuesday’s primary election.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
