This week’s Crawford County Board of Commissioners work session has been moved from today to Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.

The rescheduling was due to Tuesday’s primary election.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you