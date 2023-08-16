The Crawford County Board of Commissioners work session has been rescheduled from today to Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park.
Commissioners work session is rescheduled to Thursday
