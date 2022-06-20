Crawford County Board of Commissioners is set to act on hourly wage rates for workers at the Crawford County Fair.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the rate structure below at their meeting Wednesday.
The rates already have been approved by the Crawford County Fair Board.
The hourly rates for workers are:
• Office staff — secretary $13; assistant secretary $12; fair entry $8.50; and all others $7.25.
• Grandstand — supervisor $9; and workers $7.25.
• Gate workers — all workers $7.25.
• Grandstand cleaning — $7.25.
• Stage hands — $7.25.
• Riggers — $60.
• Poultry — $6.25.
• Sanitation — $7.
