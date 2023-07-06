Crawford County commissioners are slated to act next week on a water line relocation contract for the Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown.
A proposed $58,957 contact with Mealy Excavation & Construction of Tionesta to reroute the water line serving the county nursing home was presented at the work session on Wednesday. Mealy was the lowest of only two bidders on the project.
Rerouting the line will give the 157-bed center its own separate access to Saegertown’s municipal water system in the event the property is sold.
In March, commissioners announced they planned a potential sale of the nursing home due to a projected total operating deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024. The operating loss is because of low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages, commissioners said.
According to commissioners, the home is expected to operate on a self-sufficient basis, but has had an operating at a loss of about $8,000 a day.
There are three parties interested in purchasing the Crawford County Care Center, according to commissioners, but no deal has been finalized.
Commissioners also have said the county will continue to operate the nursing home if a satisfactory buyer is not found, but would make operational changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.