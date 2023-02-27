Crawford County commissioners split votes reappointing two members to the Crawford County Regional Airport Authority and accepting travel requests to a national conference.
At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of postponing a vote on acting on the reappointments of John Molke and Stephen Carman to separate four-year terms.
Molke is an at-large member of the airport authority while Carman represents the city of Meadville on the seven-member authority.
Commissioners Christopher Soff and Francis Weiderspahn Jr. voted in favor of postponing votes on the two reappointments, citing they wanted additional information, while Commissioner Eric Henry voted against postponing the vote.
Soff told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting that he wanted additional information from the authority on the selection process.
Commissioners also voted 2-1 in favor of sending two members of the county’s Geographic Information System (GIS) office — Andrew Parkin and Dave Amy — to the Esri National GIS Conference on July 9-14 in San Diego, California. The fees are $1,697 and it’s a budgeted item with fees for one paid from Public Safety Wireless Funds.
Soff and Weiderspahn voted in favor while Henry voted against, citing it was out-of-state travel.
Weiderspahn told the Tribune following the vote that the county only has personnel attend the conference about once every four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.