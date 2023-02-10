Crawford County Board of Commissioners split its vote on an out-of-state travel request this week for one county department.
Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of approving two people from the Domestic Relations Section to attend a conference in Georgia in May.
The Domestic Relations Section is an office of the Court of Common Pleas. It is responsible for enforcing the legal duty of a parent to provide financial support for their child and/or spouse.
The Eastern Regional Interstate Child Support Association’s conference is set for May 22-26 in Savannah.
A county car is to be used for transportation to the conference with conference costs covered by incentive funds.
The office can receive federal incentive payments via the state based on the program’s performance in five areas, including the establishment of paternity and the collection of child support.
Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff voted in favor of the measure; Commissioner Eric Henry, the board chairman, voted against it.
“We’ve been working on a travel policy and I’m really trying to keep travel to in-state, not out-of-state. I’m just not in favor of it,” Henry said following the vote. “For me, I’m trying to find places to trim the budget down. There’s value in conferences, but I’m looking to use alternatives, such as an online approach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.