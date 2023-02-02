A new three-year contract with workers at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown is up for approval.
In December, members of Service Employees International Union Health Care, which represents 77 workers at the county-owned nursing home, approved a negotiated three-year deal with the county.
The formal contract has since been drafted with the Crawford County Board of Commissioners to vote to ratify the contract at its meeting next week.
The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1 this year and runs through Dec. 31, 2025, Brittany Johnston, the county’s human resources director, said at Wednesday’s work session of commissioners. The union’s previous contract expired on Dec. 31.
The new contract has a 50-cents-per-hour wage increase for this year; a 55-cents-per-hour increase in 2024 and a 60-cents-per-hour increase in 2025, Johnston told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting.
The new contract, if approved by the county, would be the first of eight union contracts.
Negotiations are continuing with Local 668 of SEIU divisions representing 72 professional employees, 78 court-appointed employees, 25 court-related employees, 56 residual workers and 12 supervisory position union personnel. Their respective contracts all expired on Dec. 31.
The professional unit is the majority of the staff at the county’s Human Services Department. This unit includes caseworkers, program specialists and social service aides plus the Crawford County Planning Office and social service workers at the Crawford County Care Center.
The court-appointed unit includes adult and juvenile probation and domestic relations workers.
The residual unit includes workers in public safety, voter services, veterans, assessment, treasurer’s, maintenance and print room offices, and departments and clerical staff at human services.
The court-related unit covers workers in the register and recorder’s, prothonotary and clerk of courts offices, and clerical staff in the sheriff, district attorney and public defender offices.
Negotiations continue with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees which represents 49 employees at the county jail. That union’s contract also expired on Dec. 31.
The county also has started negotiations with the United Steel Workers Union, a newly certified union representing seven assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders.
Talks continue to move forward with seven remaining unions, according to Eric Henry, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners. Henry said Wednesday that he expects the county to reached new contracts with the various unions within the next two months.
