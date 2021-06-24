When folks next visit the annual Crawford County Fair this August, they might notice a change in name for two roads on the fairgrounds.
At their meeting Wednesday, county commissioners unanimously approved the renaming of East Main and Main streets to Steve Scott Way in honor of the former maintenance superintendent.
Scott had served as a county employee for more than four decades, first working as a night watchman. He became the head of county maintenance in 1992, staying in the position until May of 2020.
Scott died on Dec. 18, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said Scott did a lot of work at the fairgrounds, and served as a "great liaison" between the commissioners and the county fair board on many occasions.
"We're pleased to do that and we're glad that the family gave this blessing for us to do that," Weiderspahn said of the road renaming.
The roads in question stretch from the Gate 3 entrance to the fairgrounds over to Exhibit Building 1. Current county Maintenance Director Mark Phelan showed off the road sign bearing Scott's name, which will soon be installed.
Besides working for the county, Scott was well known locally as the coach of the Saegertown Panthers girls basketball team. He notched more than 600 wins with the team across a 34-year career, and the Saegertown High School's gymnasium was named after him.
Following his death, a funeral procession for Scott was held which included a drive by the gym bearing his name.
