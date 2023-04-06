The potential sale of the Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown, is generating interest, according to county commissioners.
“There have been several interested parties already,” Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said following Wednesday’s work session of commissioners. “We’re meeting with the (real estate) broker once a week by phone.”
At their March 22 voting meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to ratify a listing contract with Walker & Dunlop Inc., a commercial real estate broker, for requests for proposals to purchase and operate the home.
At Wednesday’s work session, commissioners were asked to approve a $700 payment for a land survey and a land subdivision of 7.02 acres that is occupied by the nursing home. The subdivision will be needed in the event the property is sold.
Commissioners also were asked to hire EADS Group Engineering Services at $7,500 to reroute a water line for the care center. The rerouted line will give the center its own separate access to Saegertown’s municipal water system in the event the property is sold by the county.
In early March, commissioners said they planned a potential sale of the 157-bed Crawford County Care Center due to a projected total operating deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024.
Commissioners said the facility could lose $2.4 million this year and $3.1 million in 2024 due to low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages. The care center is supposed to operate on a self-sufficient basis. It currently is operating at a loss of about $8,000.
However, commissioners also have reaffirmed if a satisfactory buyer is not found, the county will continue to operate the nursing home, but make operational changes.
