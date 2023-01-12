More than $1.1 million in state aid is expected to be awarded to Crawford County for housing repairs around the county and related workforce development.
On Wednesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to apply for $1,164,134 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) new Whole Home Repairs Program. The state’s funding of the program is part of Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Act money.
The county will use $750,000 toward housing rehabilitation projects; $251,000 for workforce development, a requirement under the program; and about $160,000 toward administration.
The rehabilitation projects must either make a home habitable, accessible for someone with mobility or disability issues, or energy efficient, according to Zach Norwood, the county’s planning director.
Grants of up to $50,000 would be available for owner-occupied buildings while landlords who own 15 total units or fewer are eligible for up to a $50,000 forgivable loan per unit.
Applications for the rehabilitation program would be accepted by early 2024. The county hopes to do at least 15 units, possibly more if some projects are less than $50,000, Norwood said.
The $250,000 workforce development component must be for on-the-job training or apprenticeships in construction-related jobs.
