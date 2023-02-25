Grandstand acts and other entertainment for the 2023 Crawford County Fair have been set.
Numerous fair contracts unanimously were approved by county commissioners at their board meeting earlier this week. The Crawford County Fair Board approved the contracts at its meeting earlier this month. The fair runs Aug. 20-26.
This year’s grandstand entertainment schedule centers around motorsports as the fair has lost money on most of its major concert acts in recent years.
Grandstand event contracts approved Wednesday were:
• Black Cat Hell Drivers stunt show on Aug. 20 for $12,600.
• Stock Car Football by JM Motorsport Productions, Hamburg, New York, on Aug. 21 for $7,500.
• Rodeo by Bullride Mania of Fredonia on Aug. 22 for $13,500.
• Truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions of Jamestown on Aug. 24 and 25 for a total cost not to exceed $44,500.
Previously, the commissioners and the fair board had approved contracts for KOI Drag Racing of Owenton, Kentucky, for a drag racing show on Aug. 23; and Derbydog Productions Inc. of Madison, Ohio, for two demolition derbies on Aug. 26.
Commissioners commended the volunteer fair board for working to get grandstand entertainment that should attract crowds.
“It’s something different every day,” Dean Maynard, the fair’s president, said to commissioners. “Each contract is about a 90-minute negotiation at a minimum.”
Five other contracts presented and approved by commissioners were:
• Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York, for $80,000 for amusement rides Aug. 20-26.
• Agripuppets of Sarasota, Florida, for $7,700 for free agricultural-themed puppet shows Aug. 20-26.
• Rock N Circus of Sarasota for $7,500, for free rock ‘n’ roll-themed circus stunt shows on Aug. 22-26.
• Mobile Glass Studio for free glass blowing art demonstrations for $2,400 for two days at the fair.
• Golf Carts Unlimited for $7,680 for use of golf carts during the fair.
Those five contracts also were previously approved by the fair board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.