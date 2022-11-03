Though the proposed 2023 Crawford County budget still is being drafted, county commissioners say they won’t increase county property taxes for next year.
For the past few weeks, commissioners and Stephanie Franz, the county’s finance director, have been meeting with the county’s various department heads and elected county-level officials about their respective 2023 budgets.
“We’re not going to have a tax increase,” Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said following Wednesday’s public work session of commissioners. “We’re committed to balancing it one way or the other.”
“Nope, we’re going to balance it,” Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said.
Commissioner Christopher Soff was absent from Wednesday’s work session.
However, balancing the 2023 budget does have some challenges.
“We’ve got an 8.3 percent increase in health care (costs) and our worker’s comp insurance premium did double,” Henry said. The county is working to try to find a lower worker’s compensation insurance premium, he added.
Another factor that could impact the county’s 2023 budget is union negotiations. The county is in contract negotiations with its various union units for 2023.
If there is no county property tax increase for 2023, the county’s tax rate would remain at 21.85 mills.
At 21.85 mills, the county real estate taxes for a property with an assessed value of $26,000 — Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption — would stay at $568.10 for 2023.
The county’s total tax millage rate on real estate taxes at 21.85 mills breaks down as 20.25 mills for the operating budget, 0.90 mills to pay for the county’s judicial center project, and 0.70 mills dedicated to fund the county’s library system.
Commissioners said they expect to take action on a preliminary 2023 county budget by Thanksgiving.
