County commissioners are being asked to ratify two amendments to the contract between the Crawford County Correctional Facility and its food service provider.
The two amendments, if approved, would boost the per-meal cost for each inmate either by 4.3 percent or 4.5 percent.
The percent of increase is based on whether jail’s average daily population is below or above 200. The jail population fluctuates daily as inmates are admitted or released.
Trinity Services Group LLC, based in Oldsmar, Florida, is in the midst of a five-year contract with the county. The current contract covers Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2024.
The first amendment increases rates by 5 cents per meal as the jail has requested slightly increased portions and menu changes.
The second amendment increases rates by 4 cents per meal as Trinity wants to offset current inflation and supply chain issue costs.
If both amendments pass, the rate would go to $2.07 per meal for each inmate for a daily population rate above 200. The jail currently pays $1.98. It would be an increase of 9 cents, or 4.5 percent.
For a daily population less than 200, the rate would be $2.17, compared to the current rate of $2.08 per meal for each inmate. It also would be an increase of 9 cents per meal, but only 4.3 percent above the current cost.
Commissioners are expected to act on whether to ratify each amendment at their voting meeting next week.