Crawford County commissioners are in agreement with Meadville Medical Center borrowing $9.5 million to finance a capital improvements plan.
The hospital plans to do $14.8 million worth of improvements during the next 12 months at its various locations around the county, John Swick, attorney for the Crawford County Hospital Authority, told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
The hospital will borrow up to $9.5 million through Laurel Capital Corp. to finance the project, Swick said. The remaining $5.3 million will come from the hospital's internal financing.
The authority gave approval to the plan following a public hearing last week.
Commissioners Eric Henry and Christopher Soff voted for the proposal at Wednesday's meeting. Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn was absent.
Both the authority and the county had to approve the tax-exempt borrowing by the hospital, though neither will be held liable in the event of a loan default by the hospital.
Among the capital improvement projects planned are a new medical linear accelerator for use in cancer treatment at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute; an expansion of facilities and equipment at its Meadville Dermatology and Skin Institute office; replacement of CAT, or computed axial tomography, scanners; and an entirely new phone system for all the medical center's facilities.
