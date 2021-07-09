Crawford County commissioners are expected to ratify temporary investments of more than $6 million in federal economic recovery money.
In May, the county received $8.2 million in such aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March which has $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments.
How the county will allocate the money hasn’t been determined as final guidelines on eligible projects haven’t been release by the U.S. Treasury, Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners, said Wednesday.
Commissioners are expected to act at their voting meeting next week on ratifying two temporary investments of $6 million of the county's allocation.
Christine Krzysiak, county treasurer, said $3 million has been invested in certificates of deposit (CDs) at Mercer County State Bank at a rate of 0.3 percent for 12 months. Another $3 million has been invested in CDs at ERIE Bank at 0.34 percent interest for 18 months.
Some eligible projects would be infrastructure like water, sewer and internet broadband services, Henry said. The federal government is expected to release final project eligibility guidelines in the coming weeks.