The Crawford County commissioners are considering a resolution authorizing the spending of Affordable Housing Act funds to reimburse Titusville-area residents for damages imposed by a pair of floods in late July.
Once approved, the resolution will formally make available the $25,000 county government has promised to county residents in and around Titusville. The Titusville Redevelopment Authority has been processing claims on behalf of the county, and will continue doing so through the end of the month.
Laurie Baker, executive director of the authority, said around 58 people have applied for the reimbursement. However, only around half of those will qualify to receive the money from the county, which has income-based requirements.
Titusville city government matched the $25,000 from the county, but placed no income requirement on its funding while designating it for Titusville residents only. The county money can also be utilized by residents in municipalities surrounding the city.
Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said applications from residents in Rome, Athens and Rockdale townships have been received in addition to those from Titusville.
Henry said the county does not anticipate the full $25,000 will be spent.
The program enables residents to receive up to $500 to reimburse costs relating to the floods in the form of a one-time check. Such costs could include paying deductibles on flood insurance, purchasing a new water heater or sump pump if flood damage caused the previous one to fail, or expenses from removing mud and debris from flooded basements, among other such expenditures.
Titusville was hit with flooding on July 17 and 20 as a result of heavy rainfall causing Church Run, a tributary to Oil Creek, to overflow. Several roads were inundated with water across both floods, with some streets submerged in water.
The commissioners will likely vote on the resolution at their meeting next Wednesday.
