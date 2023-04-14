Crawford County commissioners have approved property-related measures needed if the county-owned nursing home near Saegertown is to be sold.
Commissioners on Wednesday OK’d a $700 payment to While Land Survey Inc. for a land survey of the Crawford County Care Center property.
They also approved a land subdivision of 7.02 acres that is occupied by the 157-bed nursing home. The subdivision is needed in the event the county sells the property.
In a related matter, commissioners OK’d a $7,500 contract with EADS Group Engineering Services for rerouting a water line for the care center.
The rerouted line will give the center its own separate access to Saegertown’s municipal water system in the event the property is sold.
In March, commissioners announced they planned a potential sale of the nursing home due to a projected total operating deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024.
Commissioners also have said the county will continue to operate the nursing home if a satisfactory buyer is not found, but would need to make operational changes.
The care center is supposed to operate on a self-sufficient basis, but currently is operating at a loss of about $8,000 a day, according to commissioners. The operating loss is due to low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages, they said.
The facility may lose as much as $2.4 million this year and $3.1 million in 2024 based on currently daily losses, according to commissioners.
