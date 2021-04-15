Investments of more than $10 million worth of public funds have been approved by Crawford County commissioners.
In separate actions at their meeting Wednesday, commissioners OK'd $7.7 million worth of reserve funds in multiple certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts, and another $2.9 million in general fund carryover in three other CDs.
The $2.9 million in general fund carryover money is invested in separate CDs of $1 million, $1 million and $910,601.72 at an interest rate of 0.5 percent for 24 months with no early withdrawal penalty.
The $2.9 million in investments are to try to earn more interest on public funds in a low-interest rate environment, according to Christine Krzysiak, county treasurer, and Commissioner Christopher Soff. The money isn't needed to cover the county's cash flow needs and is divided among three CDs instead of one so it all would not have to be cashed if there was a need to increase daily cash flow.
The $7.7 million is the county's reserve funds and monies from an investment program started in January 2015 with funds from formerly restricted-use accounts. The money is to generate income from both earnings and interest toward things like capital equipment or offsetting salary increases.
The $7.7 million is invested in five separate $500,000 CDs for 24 months at 0.5 percent with Mercer County State Bank with no early withdrawal penalty; $1 million CD for six months at 0.3 percent at Farmers National Bank with a 90-day interest penalty for early withdrawal; $1.5 million CD for 12 months at 0.4 percent at Farmers National Bank with 90-day interest penalty for early withdrawal; $1 million CD for 18 months at 0.25 percent at Marquette Savings Bank with no early withdrawal penalty; $1 million with First National Bank of Pennsylvania money market at 0.23 percent with no rate guarantee; $750,000 for up to five years with C.S. McKee Government Investment at 0.21 percent; and $21,865.73 at 0.04 percent with Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust Prime Account with no rate guarantee.
The county has an investment committee comprised of Soff and Krzysiak plus Stephanie Franz, the county's finance officer; Mark Peaster, the commissioners' assistant who develops specifications for county contracts; and Bob Muth, who previously had served as director of investments with Meadville Medical Center.
