County commissioners split on approving one of two separate amendments to the Crawford County Correctional Facility’s food service contract.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an increase of 5 cents per inmate meal with Trinity Services Group LLC of Oldsmar, Florida, the jail’s food service contractor. The amendment was due to the jail’s request of slightly increased portions and menu changes.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a separate increase of 4 cents per inmate meal through Dec. 31, 2022. Trinity requested the increase to help offset the current rate of inflation and supply chain issues. Francis Weiderspahn and Christopher Soff voted for the increase while Chairman Eric Henry voted against it.
The combined 9-cent increase sets the cost per meal per inmate at $2.07 when the jail’s average population is above 200 and at $2.17 when the population is below 200.
“My concern is we have multiple contracts that are enduring increased costs,” Henry said of voting against the 4-cent inflation amendment. “We are getting inundated with that. I didn’t feel comfortable with the additional increase.”
The 9-cent increase still keeps the jail within its budgeted per-meal cost for this year, he noted.
Trinity Services Group LLC is in the midst of a five-year contract with the county. The current contract covers Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2024.
However, commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an amendment on a contract between the county and Palmetto Posting Inc. with a 3-percent increase in fees due to increased fuel costs. Palmetto Posting Inc., of Spartansburg, South Carolina, does the delinquent tax notice postings on properties for the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau.
The increase will raise the posting fee on delinquent properties from $30 to $30.90.
Henry told The Meadville Tribune that he could vote for the fuel fee increase on tax delinquent properties as that fee is passed on directly to the property’s owner.