Crawford County Board of Commissioners has approved several contracts for the Crawford County Fair in August.
At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners OK'd entertainment contracts for the fair's country music concert night — $5,000 for The Hillbilly Way of Pittsburgh, and $2,500 for opening act Country Redford from northeastern Ohio.
The concert is slated for Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. on the Toyota Stage at the county fairgrounds off Dickson Road, east of Meadville.
Commissioners also OK'd contracts of $5,393 with West Mead Police Department for security services Aug. 20 through 27, and $4,000 with Portlock for restroom cleaning during the fair.
The Crawford County Fair Board previously approved the contracts.
