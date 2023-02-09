It wasn’t a unanimous vote as county commissioners approved a new contract with workers at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.
Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the three-year pact with Service Employees International Union Health Care (SEIU), which represents 77 workers at the county-owned nursing home.
Commissioners Eric Henry and Francis Weiderspahn Jr. voted for the contract while Commissioner Christopher Soff voted against it.
Prior to the vote, Weiderspahn and Henry expressed appreciation to having reached a contract with the nursing home workers contract. Soff, who seconded the motion for the contract vote, said he would be voting no. Soff added he was withholding public comment as to why because of ongoing contract negotiations with other SEIU bargaining units in the county.
“We’re still in negotiations. I think it would be premature of me (to comment) because I don’t want to influence one way or another, or compromise either negotiating team on either side of the issue,” Soff told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting.
“It’s very possible,” Soff said when asked if he would vote against any other county-SEIU contracts that may come before the board in the coming weeks.
“It depends if the other contracts adjust the things I was hoping to see adjusted (in the SEIU Health Care contract), but didn’t,” he said. Soff declined to comment on what contract adjustments he wanted to take place.
The new SEIU Health Care contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2025. The union’s previous contract expired on Dec. 31.
The new contract has a 50-cents-per-hour wage increase for this year, a 55-cents-per-hour increase in 2024, and a 60-cents-per-hour increase in 2025.
Its approval is the first of eight union contracts the county has been negotiating.
Negotiations are continuing with Local 668 of SEIU divisions representing 72 professional employees, 78 court-appointed employees, 25 court-related employees, 56 residual workers and 12 supervisory position union personnel. Their respective contracts all expired on Dec. 31.
The professional unit is the majority of the staff at the county’s Human Services Department. This unit includes caseworkers, program specialists and social service aides plus the Crawford County Planning Office and social service workers at the Crawford County Care Center.
The court-appointed unit includes adult and juvenile probation and domestic relations workers.
The residual unit includes workers in public safety, voter services, veterans, assessment, treasurer’s, maintenance and print room offices, and department workers and clerical staff at human services.
The court-related unit covers workers in the register and recorder’s, prothonotary and clerk of courts offices, and clerical staff in the sheriff, district attorney and public defender offices.
The county is negotiating with American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees which represents 49 employees at the county jail. It’s last contract expired Dec. 31.
The county also has started negotiations with the United Steel Workers Union, a newly certified union representing seven assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders.
