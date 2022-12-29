Crawford County commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday to approve a balanced 2023 budget that comes with no tax increase.
The $73.2 million budget includes $34.5 million for the county’s operating fund portion, which covers day-to-day expenses.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said he was “very happy” with the final budget.
“I’m glad we were able to do no tax increase for the third year” in a row, Weiderspahn said. “It was a team effort with all the department heads and various offices doing their part to keep the expenses down and make cuts where we needed to keep it balanced.”
The initial proposed budget presented Nov. 23 had revenue projected at $73 million but $74.2 million expenses. The total budget includes the operating fund, Human Services, Crawford County Care Center and other budgets.
The budget keeps the county’s real estate tax at 21.85 mills.
For a property with an assessed value of $26,000 — Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption — county taxes would stay at $568.10 for 2023.
The county’s total tax millage rate on real estate taxes at 21.85 mills breaks down as 20.25 mills for the operating budget, 0.90 mills to pay debt for the county’s judicial center project, and 0.70 mills dedicated to fund the county’s library system.
