The lineup of major entertainment for the 2022 Crawford County Fair is almost finalized, though another concert may be added.
At their meeting Wednesday, Crawford County commissioners approved multiple contracts for this year’s major grandstand entertainment. Those same contracts were approved by the Crawford County Fair Board at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Contacted following the commissioners’ vote, board President Dean Maynard told the Tribune the fair was working on a possible Christian concert.
A country music concert night on Friday of fair week is being finalized, Maynard said. Regional acts Brenna Bone and The Hillbilly Way are expected to be two of the acts, though negotiations continue.
The official dates of this year’s Crawford County Fair are Aug. 22-27, a total of six days — down from eight days prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair has cut back on the number of days in order to cut its expenses.
Fair contracts approved by the commissioners Wednesday included an $80,000 one with Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York. It is for 18 amusement rides, 10 to 12 games, and three food units.
Main Event’s contract is for Aug. 21, a Sunday preview night of the fair, through Aug. 27.
Aug. 21 also is the night of the Darci Lynne concert that was previously approved. The singer and ventriloquist was set to perform at both the 2020 and 2021 fairs, but those concerts were postponed due to the pandemic.
Other contract approvals by the commissioners were:
• Full Pull Productions of Jamestown, $25,000, for a truck and tractor pull Aug. 25;
• Derby Dog LLC, 13,500, for a demolition derby evening show Aug. 27;
• North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series, not to exceed $15,000, for a horse hitch competition Aug. 24; and
• Northwest Pennsylvania Pulling Association, $6,000, for an antique and stock tractor pull, Aug. 22.
The proposed evening grandstand entertainment includes:
• Aug. 21 — Darci Lynne
• Aug. 22 — Antique and stock farm tractor pull
• Aug. 23 — North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series
• Aug. 24 — KOI (Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana) drag racing
• Aug. 25 — Truck and tractor pull
• Aug. 26 — Country music concert (tentative)
• Aug. 27 — Demolition derby (one show only)