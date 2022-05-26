Crawford County commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Dan Arnett to the Crawford County Fair Board.
Arnett will be taking the seat left vacated by former Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns, who resigned from the board in March in order to pursue retirement. Stearns had been appointed to the board in 2020, and his term was set to expire at the end of December this year.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said Arnett is from Conneaut Lake and is an employee of Ernst Conservation. That later qualification appealed to the commissioners, who figured he would be a good fit for working on the board of an agriculture fair.
Arnett was one of three applicants who were interviewed by the board, with Weiderspahn sitting in on the interviews on behalf of the commissioners.
“They were all good,” Weiderspahn said. “Mr. Arnett just came to the top.”
The Fair Board makes a nomination to the county commissioners, who then vote to appoint members.
The nomination is notable in that it is the first since the county changed the board’s bylaws in November. Previously, the nine-member board had to have three members each from western, central and eastern Crawford County.
The change made it so the board only needs two members from each region and then three “at-large” members who can be from anywhere in the county. Stearns was a central representative, while Arnett would count from being from the western part of the county.
