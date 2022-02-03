Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. hopes more people will heed the call to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Though he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, Weiderspahn still contracted the virus late last week. He attended Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners via phone.
“I’d just like to encourage anybody if they haven’t been vaccinated yet for COVID to certainly consider that. It can be a great advantage for your own personal health — as I can attest to,” he said at the close of the work session.
After a COVID-19 exposure last week, Weiderspahn was tested Friday during the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s free testing at the county fairgrounds.
Weiderspahn was thankful to be vaccinated fully with a booster shot as well or the situation potentially could have been worse.
“I’ve only had a very minor sore throat and very minor coughing,” he said. “If it wasn’t for COVID, I’d think I had a cold. I would just encourage anybody to protect themselves and to protect others. If you’re not vaccinated, please consider doing so.”