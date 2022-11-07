The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has been working to spread the news to veterans about their ability to shop at commissaries.
Working with Veteran Service Organizations to promote, inform and gather feedback amongst the veteran community about this privilege has proven effective.
Engaging with Veterans, DeCA has learned that while many are now utilizing this benefit, others still are unaware. Verify your eligibility for this exclusive benefit.
Commissary shopping privileges are available to the following groups:
• Veterans with any service-connected disabilities documented by VA.
• Veterans who are Purple Heart recipients.
• Veterans who are former prisoners of war.
Individuals assessed, approved and designated as the primary family caregivers of eligible Veterans under VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
Contact the installation where you intend to shop; inquire about their current policies regarding installation access.
How commissary benefits you:
• A shopping environment that exclusively serves the military community, with a workforce that understands your needs and strives to save you even more.
• Prices that can save our customers thousands of dollars per year on their purchases, on average, when compared to prices at commercial stores.
• Opportunities to save even more with digital coupons and our sales flyer.
• To find your commissary location: Visit www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/find-a-store.
