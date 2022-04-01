Vietnam-era veterans may receive a 50th anniversary pin commemorating the Vietnam War.
Pins are available through Crawford County Veterans Services at the Downtown Mall in Meadville.
The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding 50th anniversary pins commemorating the Vietnam War to veterans of that era. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7314.