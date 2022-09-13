Less than a week after warning voters about unsolicited 2022 election mailings from political campaigns, political action and special interest groups, Crawford County is warning there’s a new tactic coming — unsolicited text messages.
“We became aware of it late last week,” Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said Monday of unsolicited political text messages sent to registered voters in Pennsylvania.
“We’ve not seen it in Crawford County yet, but there are reports of it in other parts of the state,” said Soff, who chairs the Crawford County Board of Elections.
“Please remember that these communications are political mail/text messages coming from a campaign, party, committee or special interest group.
“Crawford County residents should be aware that these unsolicited communications are not affiliated or endorsed in any way by the Crawford County Board of Elections or the Office of Election and Voter Services,” he emphasized. “The mailings/text messages are not official election mail coming from an authorized election official.”
Earlier this month, the county issued an advisory that at least three political advocacy groups — the Voter Participation Center, the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Project — have started sending out direct mailings to residents.
“The organizations conducting these mailings/text messages, including any mailings that may contain incorrect information, bear complete responsibility for the mailings and the content contained within them,” Soff said.
Those who want to be removed from political mailing lists may find a code near the bottom of the unsolicited letter or card with instructions on how to do so.
However, some mailings do not offer the removal option.
“Neither the Crawford County Board of Elections nor the Election and Voter Services Office can prevent these mailings/text messages from reaching you,” Soff said.
The Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office only mails voter registration applications and absentee or mail-in ballot applications to individuals who have requested them.
The election is set for Nov. 8.
