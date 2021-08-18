Nationally known comedienne Tammy Pescatelli is the featured speaker at Thursday's Greater Meadville Area Day — Winslow Award Dinner.
Sponsored by the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the Winslow Award is presented annually during the dinner program at The Country Club of Meadville. It honors an individual, group, business or industry that has made a significant contribution to economic growth in the greater Meadville area.
The prestigious community award was started by a predecessor organization of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the Meadville Area Industrial Commission. That group initiated the award in 1969 to honor Dr. Harry C. Winslow, an area physician and business leader, on his 85th birthday that year.
Winslow’s business interests included being chairman of the board of the former First National Bank of Meadville; a founder of WMGW-AM; and a vice president and director of Conneaut Lake Park.
Pescatelli, who resides in Meadville, skewers everything including sports, television, dating and family life.
Her career jumpstarted several years ago after being one of the final five contestants on NBC's "Last Comic Standing."
Her latest comedy special is "Tammy Pescatelli’s Way After School Special." She starred in the 2020 independent film "That's Amore," billed as a "grown-up romantic comedy."
In addition to touring around the country, Pescatelli is a regular on USO comedy tours to entertain troops all across the globe.