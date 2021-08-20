WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Nationally known comedian Tammy Pescatelli of Meadville said she is saddened by the quick collapse of the Afghan government in the wake of the planned U.S. troop withdrawal.
"'I'm just heartbroken. I'm bereft," she said of the deterioration of Afghanistan and the reemergence of the Taliban. "It really is a shame."
Pescatelli did USO tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait between 2001 and 2005 to entertain U.S. service personnel.
Her comments came at a news conference prior to being the featured speaker at Thursday night's annual Greater Meadville Area Day — Winslow Award Dinner at The Country Club of Meadville.
However, "You've got to find the funny in things," Pescatelli said of the world dealing with the pandemic and other conflicts. "I just think we're at a time in our lives where we need to laugh more."
Laughter physically helps the brain generate endorphins which create happiness, helping a person's mental outlook in tackling difficult issues as well as aiding with mental stability, she said during her speech.
"I also think there's something fun in everything — maybe not immediately," she said. "But time, plus an event, can equal comedy."
