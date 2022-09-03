By Ron Brown
Recently, my next-door neighbor decided to feed the animals.
He put up bird feeders with seeds and hummingbird feeders with liquid, and the animals have come a-running. There have been all kinds of birds, including cardinals, blue jays, grackles and crows, and a sundry of others came as well.
Hummingbirds swoop in and out and just miss you as they go by. That is not all; it has brought the animals out of the woods, too.
I have seen seven gray squirrels at once spilling seeds on the ground. An overly-large-size woodchuck has been adding to his winter fat layer. Even deer have come in to check it out. A doe, fawn and 5-point buck had a feast. Most are so busy stuffing themselves they don’t even care if you walk right up to them. They like to eat.
Aren’t we the same? We stuff ourselves every chance we get. We supersize at McDonald’s, we eat plate after plate at Golden Corral, and we look like beached whales after a family get-together. We love our meat, our pasta, our bread, our veggies, our potatoes and our desserts. We love food and we love to eat.
How can we love physical food so much, and only be willing to snack when it comes to spiritual food? Instead of putting on a spiritual fat layer for life we pick at our Bible and often only binge when we are in trouble. Many are walking around anorexic, bulimic (throw up what we don’t like), malnourished, weak, tired and sad. It is always there for the eating, but we choose to eat junk food instead, watch TV and spend time on Facebook or Twitter, reading email, and the like. Junk food on occasion is OK, but not as a steady diet.
My neighbor keeps putting out the food and the animals keep coming. Preachers put out food on Sunday and often takers are scarce or they only drop in for a light snack. Truth be told, the eating should have taken place all week and not just on Sunday. Friends, we are weak and it is not because the food isn’t there. It is available 24/7/365. He is the bread from Heaven. He is the bread of life. I don’t know about you but I want to be spiritually fat.
Psalm 34:8 says, “O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.”
And Matthew 5:6 says, “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.”
And John 6:35 says, “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”
I say, “Sooie, sooie; let’s be pigs.”
Come and get yourselves some. Don’t settle for a snack or a measly taste. Come hungry to be filled and satisfied with your Savior. Be filled with Jesus.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.